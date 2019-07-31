Popular food truck destroyed in Sunland Park fire, owner injured

SUNLAND PARK, NM (KTSM) – The owner of a popular Borderland food truck was injured after the vehicle went up in flames in Sunland Park on Tuesday night.

According to the Sunland Park Fire Department, the Lazaro’s Tacos food truck caught fire at about 10 p.m.

Firefighters say the owner tried to put out the blaze himself before calling 911, and suffered second-degree burns on one of his arms in the process.

Crews tell KTSM the truck was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.

“This is a business that is well known here in Sunland Park and people from El Paso come to get food from this vendor,” Ramiro Rios of the Sunland Park Fire Department said, “So unfortunately for him, it’s a total loss.”

Officials say damage is estimated at about $14,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.