Popular downtown coffee shop brewing in Far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Downtown coffee shop Coffee Box is opening a location in Far East El Paso.

The popular coffee spot’s new location will include offerings from their regular menu — from coffee, teas and smoothies — as well as a kitchen that will serve food, a drive-thru and a selection of craft beers and wine. The shop will include the recognizable stacked freight container architecture similar to its downtown location.

“We are really thankful and blessed to have the opportunity to expand our business to a second location and we are really happy to share this dream with everyone,” said Nahum Avila, co-owner of Coffee Box.

Construction on the new location, at the intersection of Zaragoza Road and Pebble Hills Boulevard, has started and is expected to be completed for an opening later this year.

