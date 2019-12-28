Popular Downtown bar closing after five years

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Blackbird Cantina Deluxe near Southwest University Ballpark is closing New Year’s Eve after five years in business, according to a post on the bar’s Instagram page.

Blackbird opened five years ago when the Chihuahuas moved into town in an old laundromat that was converted to a bar using freight shipping containers. The bar quickly became one of Downtown’s most beloved bars for Sunset Heights residents, Chihuahuas fans and many who worked in the area.

The bar did not cite a reason for their closure, however, the area has been plagued over the years by noise complaints from residents who live near the bar. While Blackbird’s neighbor, Later, Later, bore the brunt of the complaints, Blackbird still battled neighbors on occasion.

According to the bar’s Instagram post, the bar will have a Farewell party on Monday, December 30 followed by their final night on New Year’s Eve.