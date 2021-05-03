Pop-up COVID vaccine outreach event at Walmart encourages Native Americans, community to get vaccinated

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A pop-up vaccination outreach display is encouraging the community, especially those who are members of the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo, to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The pop-up event, sponsored by the Texas Department of State Health Services, will be held 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Walmart Supercenter, located at 9441 Alameda Ave. Attendees can get a COVID-19 vaccine inside the Walmart without an appointment, as well as educational materials and messages.

The DSHS is partnering with community groups to bring the pop-up events to help get the word out to those communities that are not getting the vaccine, such as Native Americans and Latinos.

“The message I’m trying to convey is for our tribal members to please get vaccinated. Our people need to get vaccinated in order to eradicate this pandemic of the COVID-19 virus,” said Javier Loera, War Captain, Ysleta Del Sur Pueblo. “Ysleta del Sur Pueblo is pleased to partner with the Department of State Health Services to spread its important message that we will save the lives of Texans.”

A 16-foot-tall display will feature an outdoor video wall in the parking lot that will play a video with information about the vaccine and its effectiveness, as well as address common concerns people have about getting the shot.

Community leader and educator Rosa Guerrero said that those who are reluctant to take the vaccine should learn more about it.

“We need to take care of ourselves and know enough about COVID-19. … We want our lives to get back to … at least a little bit like they used to be,” Guerrero said. “If someone is unsure about getting the vaccine, read on it, study it, do research, ask. … It’s very important that you get vaccinated and know more about it and share it with others and also learn about it.”

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.