EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 22-year-old man was taken into custody Friday morning, Nov. 17, after police responded to a family violence call in Northeast El Paso.

Tony Pina/KTSM 9 News

Police and SWAT responded to the 10600 block of Obsidian at around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

El Paso Police Public Information Officer, Detective Judy Oviedo says a weapon was used during the incident and a total of three people were in the residence.

Oviedo says two family members were able to safely exit the residence and police negotiated with the 22-year-old man until he was taken into to custody.

No further information has been released. This story will be updated once we learn more.