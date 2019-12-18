Police Seek to ID Suspect in Attempted Armed Robbery

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – Las Cruces Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that helps identify the young man suspected in an attempted armed robbery from the evening before Thanksgiving.

About 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, a young man – possibly a teenager – entered the Spanish Kitchen at 2960 N. Main St., brandished a handgun and demanded cash from an employee. The armed robbery attempt failed, and the suspect fled from the restaurant on foot.

Courtesy LCPD

Las Cruces police canvased the area and located a video of the suspect as he entered the Shell Gas Station across Main Street. The surveillance video shows the suspect walking through that business before he went to the Spanish Kitchen.

The suspect is described as about 5-feet tall with a thin build. He was wearing dark jeans, a gray hoodie and was carrying a dark backpack. A witness from the Spanish Kitchen said the suspect was armed with a handgun.

Anyone with information that can help identify the suspect is asked to call Las Cruces Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be provided through the Las Cruces Crime Stoppers app, “P3 TIPS.” The app is available through the App Store on most devices.

Those who provide tips through Crime Stoppers do not have to leave their own name and will remain completely anonymous.