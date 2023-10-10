EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police and Crimes Stoppers of El Paso are asking for your help in identifying a man who allegedly stole a wallet from an elderly woman while shopping at an Eastside grocery store.

The incident happened on Oct. 2 at the Albertsons at 11320 Montwood Drive.

Photos from Crime Stoppers of El Paso Instagram account

The man left in a blue Ford Fusion and used the victim’s credit cards at several Home Depots, according to a post on Crime Stopper’s Instagram account.

Anyone with any information on this case should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or online: www.cselpaso.org. You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.