Police searching for woman accused of stealing wallet at a Subway restaurant in Central El Paso

El Paso News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department is searching for a woman accused of stealing a wallet at a Subway restaurant in Central El Paso.

Authorities said the alleged crime took place on September 21 at the Subway located at 1830 Montana Avenue.

According to EPPD, the alleged thief was caught on surveillance camera taking a wallet that was left behind on the counter as she paid for her order.

The woman is described as Hispanic or white with blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a pink outfit.

If you know anything about this crime you are asked to call detectives as 915-212-4569.

