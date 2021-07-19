Update: Missing teenager from Grant County, New Mexico has been located

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – Police need your help locating a missing runaway teenager from White Signal, New Mexico in Grant County.

The woman is 17-year-old Leah Barrios and was last seen on July 18, at around 4:00 p.m. Barrios is described as 5’04’ inches tall, weighing 157 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, black shorts with black and white “Vans” brand shoes.

She is believed to be in the company of 18-year-old Aiden Martinez. It is believed that they are traveling in a 2013 white Dodge Challenger with New Mexico license plate AYKM92. It is also believed they they are in Edgewood or Albuquerque, New Mexico.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Leah Barrios contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at (575) 388-8840 or dial 911.

