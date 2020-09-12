Police searching for missing El Paso woman who was last seen Sept. 7

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department is asking the community’s help in finding a missing person who was last seen on September 7.

According to EPPD, 65-year-old Martha Nunez De Abalos left her home of her own volition and has not been seen or heard from since.

She is described as a Hispanic female, 5’0”, about 200 pounds, brown hair and eyes.

Authorities said Ms. De Abalos did not take any of her required medication.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Ms. De Abalos is asked to call police.