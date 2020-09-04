Police searching for El Paso man accused of stealing cases of beer from local stores

The El Paso Police Department said it’s searching for this man in surveillance photos who allegedly stole several cases of beer.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department is searching for a man accused of stealing cases of beer from local convenience stores.

EPPD released surveillance photos showing the suspect allegedly stealing Dos Equis beer at least on two different occasions.

In one incident the suspect is wearing a black t-shirt and black pants and in the second incident, he’s wearing a black t-shirt and camo shorts.

Detectives are asking help from the community in locating the man in the photos.

Anyone who knows or recognizes the suspect is asked to call the Pebble Hills Regional Command at 915-212-4652 or Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-TIPS.