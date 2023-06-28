EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old from Las Cruces who has gone missing, according to New Mexico State Police.

State Police says Rowan Smith, 15 was last seen at around 9 a.m. Wednesday at his residence in Las Cruces. Smith was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and gray shoes.

State Police says Smith is 6 feet tall, 175 pounds, has brown eyes, and brown hair. He also has a round scar in the middle of his forehead.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Smith is asked to contact the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office at 575-526-0795 or dial 911.