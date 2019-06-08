Police search for missing El Paso woman who suffers from dementia

UPDATE: Ramos has been found and is safe with her family.

EARLIER

The El Paso Police Department needs your help finding a woman who left her Northeast El Paso home on Friday.

According to a news release, Maria Ramos, 76, walked out of the home located on the 9400 block of R.W. Hoyt at about 3 p.m.

Officials say Ramos is not carrying any identification and suffers from dementia.

Police describe the woman as 4’10” and 105 pounds with brown eyes, short brown hair, and bangs.

She was last seen wearing a pink blouse, black pants, black shoes, and a beige purse.

Anyone with information on Ramos’ location is asked to call 911 or police at (915) 832-4400.