Police search for missing East El Paso man who suffers from dementia

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police need your help finding a missing East El Paso man who suffers from dementia.

According to a special bulletin, Marco Quimber, 74, walked away from his home located on Bob Mitchell between 3 and 4 p.m. Wednesday and hasn’t been seen since.

Police say Quimber may use public transportation as his primary means of travel.

He is described as 5’7″ and 200 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Quimber’s location is asked to call 911 or the El Paso Police Department at 915-832-4400.