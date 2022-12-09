Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD are asking for help in identifying two individuals who stole 28 catalytic convertors, disabling multiple school buses.

Courtesy of Crime Stoppers of El Paso

On Wednesday, November 23, at 3:46 a.m., two men headed to the Region 19 Head Start Service Center at 9778 Kenworthy. The men stole various catalytic convertors from several vehicles including school buses. Two days later on Friday, November 25, at 11:55 A.M., the men returned to take additional catalytic converters. In total, the men stole 28 catalytic converters and caused an estimated $100,000 in damage and losses to Region 19.

Security video captured the individuals walking on the property. Both men had their faces covered and were wearing gloves. Anyone with information on the identity of these individuals should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS) or online: Crime Stoppers of El Paso. You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.