EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD are asking for help in identifying two men who robbed a man outside his home at knifepoint in east El Paso last month.

On Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at 11:50 a.m., two men parked in front of a home at the 1500 block of Billie Marie. Witnesses saw one of the men loading items from a homeowner’s front yard onto the truck. The homeowner was made aware and confronted one of the suspects. The suspect then pulled out a knife and threatened the homeowner.

The suspect jumped into the truck, and the pair fled the scene with three tires and a motorcycle engine for an all-terrain vehicle (A.T.V.). The suspect confronted is said to be a Hispanic male with an average build. He was wearing a reflective vest and work boots with tape. There was no information available on the driver of the truck. The truck is described to be a silver GMC single-cab pickup truck.