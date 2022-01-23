Police search for hit and run driver after pedestrian struck in bar parking lot

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police are still searching for a hit and run driver who struck a pedestrian in the parking lot of a far-east El Paso bar Sunday morning.
According to the El Paso Police Department (EPPD), officers first got the call shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday morning. The 911 call indicated that a man had been struck by a pickup truck, in the parking lot of Mi Bar Cantina in far-east El Paso.
According to police, the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Anyone with information on the identity of the driver involved in this hit and run crash is asked to call El Paso Police at 832-4400 or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566- 8477(TIPS).
