Police search for East El Paso hit and run driver

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are hoping to locate the driver of a vehicle responsible for seriously injuring a pedestrian in April.

It happened on Lee Trevino near Pebble Hills around 11 p.m. on Monday, April 13. According to EPPD, 44-year-old Luis Francisco Ornelas was crossing Lee Trevino from east to west when a vehicle traveling in the center of the southbound lanes hit him.

The driver of the car fled the scene. The vehicle involved is a white car and will have damage to the front bumper and hood.

Anyone with any information on the driver involved in this hit and run should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.