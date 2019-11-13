Police responding to an industrial accident in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are responding to a possible industrial accident at the Toro Distribution Center in East El Paso.

The call came in just before 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning to the Toro warehouse located at 1440 Don Haskins Drive near Zaragoza Road and Pellicano Drive.

Emergency medical crews were initially dispatched to the scene, but have since cleared the area according to a dispatch supervisor. El Paso Police are still at the location.

This is a developing story. KTSM will update with additional information as it becomes available.