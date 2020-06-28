1  of  4
1 person dead in Northeast shooting, family friend confirms

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person is dead after a shooting in the 9900 block of Genie, a family friend who did not want to be identified told KTSM. Emergency dispatchers say they transported one person with life-threatening injuries from the area, but it’s unclear if that person was a second victim.

El Paso Police are responding to a possible homicide in Northeast El Paso that was reported just before 7 p.m. Saturday evening.

It happened in the 9900 block of Genie. Police say the call came out as a “shots fired” call. EPPD’s Crimes Against Persons Unit is responding.

