EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Police are responding to an assault in South Central El Paso on Friday morning.

Police were called to a gas station at the 5000 block of Paisano at around 4:13 a.m. Friday.

A gas station employee said the incident has nothing to do with the gas station, but that there was an assault on the road in front of the gas station.

The El Paso Fire Department said a person was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

