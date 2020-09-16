Police release identity of suspect in St. Patrick’s vandalism case

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso police identified the person arrested for vandalizing St. Patrick’s Cathedral on Tuesday morning.

Thirty-year-old Isaiah Cantrell, of the 3600 block of Fort Boulevard, was arrested Tuesday morning. He is accused of destroying an almost 90-year-old statue of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, which was located in the center behind the main altar of St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

The church was open and available for prayer.

Central Regional Command Officers responded to the vandalism call and arrested Cantrell.

Cantrell was charged with criminal mischief and possession of marijuana.

He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility under bonds totaling $20,500.

Cantrell has been in trouble with the law several times this month:

  • On Sept. 3, he was arrested and charged with assault of a peace officer/judge.
  • On Sept. 8, he was arrested and charged with resisting arrest, search or transport.
  • On Sept. 9, he was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana under two ounces; resisting arrest, search or transport and criminal trespassing.
  • On Sept. 16, he was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana less than two ounces.

A fund has been set up to help repair the statue and for security and renovations of the church.

