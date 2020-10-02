Police release identity of man accused of shooting and killing friend on I-10

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department has released the identity of the shooter accused of killing a man on I-10.

23-year-old Mario Medina has been charged in the murder of 24-year-old Luis Fernando Escobar.

Police said the alleged shooting occurred Friday around 2 a.m. on I-10 east near Piedras.

According to EPPD, Medina and his girlfriend were hanging out with Escobar at a bar in downtown El Paso. Investigators said one point during the night Medina and Escobar got into a fight after they exchanging words at the bar.

Medina’s father later arrived to keep Medina and Escobar apart. All four left the bar and Medina’s girlfriend drove everyone home.

Police said during the drive both Medina and Escobar continued their argument inside the vehicle and that’s when Medina, who was sitting in the front seat of the vehicle, pulled out a gun and allegedly shot Escobar.

Authorities said Medina’s father tried wrestling the gun away from his son, but was shot in the hand.

Police soon arrived and found the suspect, his father, and girlfriend all standing outside of the vehicle on the freeway shoulder. Police then located Escobar’s body inside the vehicle.

Medina’s mugshot has not been made available.