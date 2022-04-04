EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Monday morning, officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) provided more details on Sunday’s wreck that sent two children to the hospital.
According to EPPD, 18-year-old Alondra Pacheco was driving her 2012 Nissan Rogue north on Lee Trevino when she ran the red light at Edgemere. Pacheco t-boned a 1995 Chevy Astro Van driven by 34-year-old Daniel Viellela, with five other passengers – three of whom were minors.
After the initial wreck, Pacheco’s Nissan Rogue continued over the median and crashed into the back a Hyundai Accent, driven by 45-year-old Jason Medina.
EPPD officials add that the Special Traffic Investigations Unit is continuing with the investigation.
