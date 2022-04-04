EPPD: Van that was t-boned only had driver's sear

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Monday morning, officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) provided more details on Sunday’s wreck that sent two children to the hospital.

According to EPPD, 18-year-old Alondra Pacheco was driving her 2012 Nissan Rogue north on Lee Trevino when she ran the red light at Edgemere. Pacheco t-boned a 1995 Chevy Astro Van driven by 34-year-old Daniel Viellela, with five other passengers – three of whom were minors.

Two juvenile rear passengers of the Chevy Astro Van were ejected through the rear window and suffered

serious injuries. Red Light Violation on the part of Pacheco is a contributing factor in this collision. The investigation revealed the Chevy Astro Van only had a driver’s seat and had no passenger seat or seats in the rear of the vehicle. EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

After the initial wreck, Pacheco’s Nissan Rogue continued over the median and crashed into the back a Hyundai Accent, driven by 45-year-old Jason Medina.

EPPD officials add that the Special Traffic Investigations Unit is continuing with the investigation.

