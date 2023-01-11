EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police have released the booking photo of 36-year-old Sergio Sanchez Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was arrested Thursday, Jan. 5 in connection to a shooting in Northwest El Paso and an alleged chase with police across the city. Rodriguez is said to be facing multiple charges totaling more than $700,000 in bonds. He has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of Aggravated Assault on a peace officer, Evading Arrest/Detention in a motor vehicle and Aggravated Robbery.

As KTSM 9 News has previously reported, Rodriguez allegedly shot a woman in a domestic dispute near La Puesta. According to police, he then fled to a Speedway on 6990 North Desert Blvd and robbed the store at gunpoint. He then allegedly robbed three more businesses at gun point, those businesses being a Circle K located on Gateway North, a Speedway located on Gateway North and a Chic Fil A located on Martin Luther King Blvd. After the alleged robberies, police gave chase when he reportedly took Transmountain towards West El Paso.

Police then followed Rodriguez into a desert area in West El Paso when he drove his car into a canal. According to El Paso police, during the pursuit, Rodriguez allegedly fired a handgun multiple times at officers. After his car became disabled, officers communicated with him and after ignoring commands to surrender, a bean bag launcher was deployed striking him. Police then took Rodriguez into custody.