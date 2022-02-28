EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Monday, officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) provided an update to a stabbing that happened two weeks ago at a Northeast El Paso Peter Piper Pizza parking lot.

EPPD shared that four juveniles were taken into custody by the Departments Gang Unit and the brother of the victim was also arrested.

The brother of the 14 year old male victim, identified as 21-year-old Orlando Gallegos and the 14 year old victim himself were seen driving near the homes of the juveniles that were taken into custody.

Gallegos was pulled over in a traffic stop and arrested due to having 17 outstanding traffic warrants.

Police say the 14-year-old juvenile that committed the stabbing was turned over to JPD. The three other juveniles were taken into custody, processed and then released to their legal guardians.

EPPD identified the juveniles as:

16 year old male, Northeast El Paso, Texas resident

15 year old male, Northeast El Paso, Texas resident

14 year old male, Northeast El Paso, Texas resident

13 year old male, Northeast El Paso, Texas resident

