Police need your help finding missing man

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – A Missing Person Advisory has been issued from the Navajo Nation Department of Public Safety (NNDPS) for a 36-year-old Hispanic male identified as Carl L. Montoya-Franklin.

NNDPS is asking the public for help locating Montoya-Franklin and has been described as 5’8″ tall, weighing 240 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen on July 5, 2015, in the Church Rock, NM area wearing a gray t-shirt, gray sweatpants, a blue “NY Yankees” baseball hat, and a pair of white tennis shoes. Montoya-Franklin has a goatee and mustache with tattoos on both arms, on both legs, and tattoos that read “Game Over” on both eyelids.

His whereabouts have been unknown. Anyone with information on his whereabouts you are asked to call the Navajo Nation Department of Public Safety at (505) 768-2050.

