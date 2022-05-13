EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department is looking for any tips in finding the driver who was involved in a road rage incident that ended in one vehicle falling twenty-four feet over a barrier and killing another driver.

On Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at 6:05 a.m., a 67-year-old, Jesus Lara Fernandez, was driving a 2006 Ford Ranger on Loop 375 South. A road rage incident occurred between Lara-Fernandez and the driver of a Ford F-150.

Investigators found evidence suggesting that the Ford F-150 and the truck driven by Lara Fernandez had collided. Soon after that impact, Lara-Fernandez struck and went over the concrete barrier falling approximately, 24-feet between Zaragoza and Pan American.

Lara Fernandez was killed in the crash. The driver of the Ford F-150 did not stop and fled the scene. The only description currently available is that the Ford F-150 is black and may have damage ranging from a scratch to more notable damage on the front or right side.

Anyone with information on this case should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566- 8477(TIPS) or online.

Tipsters will remain anonymous and, if the tip leads to an arrest, tipsters may qualify for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc. is a non-profit organization that brings together the community, law enforcement, and the media to solve crimes.

