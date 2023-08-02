EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police has issued a Missing Person’s Alert in an attempt to locate a 27-year-old woman.

Police say the family has reported Odali Estefany Rojas Olvera, 27, missing in both Juarez and El Paso.

Olvera was last heard from in late October of 2022 at the 15400 block of Faith Rd. She has not contacted family or friends and they believe she may be in danger.

Police say Olvera is Hispanic, 5’5 in height and weighs approximately 120 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black jeans.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Police Communications at (915) 832-4400 or 911.