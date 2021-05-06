Police: Man hit pedestrian prior to crashing into utility pole, causing shutdown on Montwood

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department arrested a 26-year-old man accused of hitting a 64-year-old pedestrian before crashing into a utility pole and causing Montwood Drive to shut down for several hours on Wednesday morning.

Aaron Corey Ruiz Ruiz was taken into custody Wednesday but provided false information to investigators. He was later found to have an outstanding criminal warrant for accident involving damage to a vehicle. Ruiz was charged with failure to identify. He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on both charges on bonds totaling $6,000.

According to EPPD’s Special Traffic Investigations Unit, Ruiz was driving a Kia Soul westbound on Montwood Drive when he lost control of the car, veered right, jumped a curb and struck the pedestrian, who was seated on a bus bench.

He continued traveling west and crashed into an electrical utility pole and knocked it down, causing the car to roll onto its side. Ruiz and his 5-year-old passenger sustained minor scratches.

The pedestrian suffered a serious injury to his leg and was transported to Del Sol Hospital, where he remains.

Additional charges relating to the collision are pending the outcome of the investigation.

