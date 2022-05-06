EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are encouraging anyone with information on a shooting that happened April 30th at Mi Bar, 1441 North Zaragoza, where a man shot two people.

Jose Portillo, 24 years old, and Carlos Moreno, 24 years old, were at the Mi Bar with two other people when they got into an argument inside the bar with an unknown male subject. The subject then asked the victims to step outside into the parking lot.

When the victims were outside, they were confronted by the subject who shot both of the victims leaving them with serious injuries. The subject fled the scene after being shot at by an armed security guard.

The subject was last seen running eastbound towards Ciro’s restaurant.

The shooting happened shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday morning, in the parking lot of Mi Bar at 1441 North Zaragoza, on the city’s Far Eastside.

