EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police were involved in a shooting in East El Paso on Sunday evening and someone has been taken to an emergency medical center to treat life-threatening injuries.

The El Paso Police Department says officers engaged a subject armed with a shotgun while responding to a family violence call. The call was made to the 3000 block of Sunset Rose Drive.

More details are unavailable.

This story will be updated.