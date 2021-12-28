Police investigating shots fired call in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) continues to investigate a call of ‘shots fired’ in Northeast El Paso.

EPPD’s Crimes Against Persons unit was dispatched to the 11100 block of Redstone Cove shortly before 10 a.m. regarding an Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon – shots fired.

Our KTSM crew on the scene shares that there are numerous police units on the scene, with crime tape isolating the area.

No other information is available at this time. Look for updates as information is released here on KTSM.com and in our later newscasts.

