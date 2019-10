El Paso Police are responding to a pedestrian crash at Alameda Avenue near Harris Street in the Lower Valley, near a Food King grocery store.

It happened around 11 a.m. Thursday morning.

One man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to El Paso Police.

All lanes are closed between Harris and Schutz.

EPPD is asking drivers to follow the detour as Special Traffic Investigators analyze the scene.