Police investigating life-threatening crash in South-Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are on the scene of a serious crash involving a cyclist in South-Central El Paso near the Chico’s Tacos on Alameda Avenue.

It happened at 7:08 p.m. in the 4100 block of Alameda Avenue at Washington Street.

According to EPPD, the crash involved a vehicle and bicycle. One person suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to University Medical Center. Special Traffic Investigators have been called to the scene, expect delays.

This story will be updated.

