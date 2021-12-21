Police investigate shots fired call in Downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police continue to investigate a call of ‘shots fired’ in Downtown El Paso.

The initial call went out around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, along the 100 block Noble Street, between Magoffin and Myrtle Streets, near the Opportunity Center.

Police were dispatched after several calls of ‘shots fired’ were logged by emergency operators. EPPD officers quickly arrived, closed off the streets and began searching for suspects or any possible victims.

As of 4 p.m, EPPD units were still on scene and had found some spent shell casings, however neither the suspects nor any victims were found.

Officials confirmed to KTSM that there were no medical transports from the scene.

Look for updates on this story here on KTSM.com and in our later newscasts.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.