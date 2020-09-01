Police implementing Cite & Release Program for those caught with marijuana starting Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Starting Tuesday, the El Paso Police Department is implementing its Cite and Release Program.

The program, approved on May 12th by the El Paso City Council, is for those who would otherwise be arrested for Class A or B Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana.

The program provides an offender, who meets the criteria, a notice to appear in court at a later date. The offender is issued a citation for the offense and released.

However, officers may arrest offenders under the following circumstances:

• Offender refuses to participate in the program or refuses to sign the citation

• Non-residents of El Paso County

• Intoxicated individuals

• Offender has outstanding warrants or other non-related charges

• When some level of force is necessary

• The individual is uncooperative

• Habitual offenders

Eligible individuals include offenders who are 17 years of age or older, possess sufficient identifying information at the time of detention, are residents of El Paso County and who the officer has reasonable belief will appear in court.