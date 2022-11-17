EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police identified the victim in last week’s deadly shooting in Northeast El Paso as 52-year-old David Pacheco.

It happened on Thursday, Nov. 10, in the 5600 block of Robert in Northeast El Paso. Police say they were notified of a possible shooting around 2 p.m. and found Pacheco’s lifeless body when they arrived.

A second victim in the shooting was later located at a home on Kenneth Street. Police say the second victim, only identified as a man, is uncooperative with the investigation.

Pacheco’s murder is the 18th so far in 2022. A KTSM records request to El Paso Police also revealed three previously unreported homicides earlier in the year. Four of this year’s homicides remain unsolved, including Pacheco’s.

The previously unreported homicides include a murder in the 9100 block of Kernel Drive on March 14, where 20-year-old Stefano Valdez is accused of murdering Luis Alfredo Ramos, 29. On July 4, police say an underage victim was also killed by another juvenile in the 7600 block of Franklin Loop. The third previously unreported homicide happened August 8 in the 10200 block of Hedgerow, where 26-year-old Andre Hanson was found deceased. Hanson’s murder is still unsolved.

If anyone has any information about the murder on Robert Drive or any other unsolved homicides, please call (915) 832-4400 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-8477.