Police identify the woman who was killed on Sunday in a West El Paso crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The woman who was involved in a serious crash Sunday morning died from her injuries, police said.

Wendi Scarcelli, 50, was critically injured when her 2004 Buick Ultra crashed into a rock wall at about 9:47 a.m. Sunday in the 4700 block of N. Mesa Street, according to a news release from the El Paso Police Department.

The vehicle was going north on Mesa and veered right for an unknown reason, striking the wall.

Scarcelli was seriously injured and taken to an El Paso hospital where she died on Thursday, police said.

She is the 31st traffic fatality of the year, compared to 29 at this time last year. The police department’s Special Traffic Investigators unit is still working on the case.