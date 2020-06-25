Police identify pedestrian killed Tuesday near El Paso County Coliseum

1  of  3
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police have released the name of the pedestrian killed Tuesday morning in a crash near the El Paso County Coliseum.

Ricky L. Snodgrass, 49, was hit by a car at about 3:30 a.m. in the 4300 block of Delta. He died on the scene, the El Paso Police Department said.

Police said Snodgrass was crossing the road when he was hit by a 2006 Toyota Corolla.

The driver of the vehicle did not see Snodgrass crossing the street until it was too late, police said in a news release. Snodgrass was not in an intersection or crosswalk area.

This is the 33rd traffic fatal of 2020. There were 31 at this time last year.

