EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police have identified the man found dead outside an East El Paso home on Thursday.

EPPD officials say 28-year-old Raul Gerardo Zamora was found by a person outside his home along the 11000 block of Cannon Hill.

El Paso Fire Department crews arrived a short time later, found injuries on Zamora and no signs of life.

EPPD’s Crimes Against Persons continues their investigation.

RELATED STORY: EPPD investigating suspicious death in East EP

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.