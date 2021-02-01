Police identify Arizona man shot by police in Downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department has identified the man who was shot by bike police in Downtown El Paso on Saturday night.

Eduardo D. Reyes, 33, of Laveen, Arizona, was shot by a three-year veteran bike officer who was assigned to the Central Regional Command Center in Downtown El Paso.

The shooting happened late Saturday night when officers assigned to EPPD’s Metro Unit downtown responded to a call about an assault in progress and a subject with a gun at 408 E. San Antonio at the TAP restaurant and bar.

When officers arrived, they encountered Reyes outside the business. According to a news release, one officer discharged his firearm, which struck Reyes.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was last listed in critical, but stable, condition.

The investigation continues with Crimes Against Persons, alongside with The Texas Rangers and Internal Affairs.

This is the third time this month an El Paso Police Officer has opened fire on a suspect. The first incident happened around 8 a.m. on Jan. 15 when Jean-Paul Stanley, 27, told police he was intoxicated and firing a gun near Interstate 10 and along Thunderstorm Drive. Responding officers found Stanley in an arroyo armed with a long black rifle. When Stanley failed to follow commands to drop the rifle, he was shot by officers, killing him.

Later that morning, police fired upon a man wanted in connection with a Gang Unit warrant in the 6000 block of Tejas in South-Central El Paso. The 32-year-old man survived his injuries, but police have yet to identify him.

There were three officer-involved shootings in all of 2020 according to the Texas Attorney General’s Officer-Involved Shootings Reports.