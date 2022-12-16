EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Police have identified a woman accused of stabbing a 20-year-old man in Northeast El Paso early Thursday morning.

According to police, on Thursday, Dec. 15, at approximately 5:32 a.m. officers responded to the 10200 block of Valle Del Sol to a reported stabbing involving family violence. Officers located the 20-year-old victim with a stab wound and attended to his injury until FMS arrived. 19-year-old Noemi Monarez was located and was found carrying an 8-month-old child.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and has been listed to be in critical condition. Crimes Against Persons detectives were then called out to the scene where Monarez was

placed under arrest for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon / Family Violence with a

bond of $150,000 signed by Judge Nunez.