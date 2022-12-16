EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — EPPD has identified 33-year-old Elliot Alcantar to be in connection with a fatal hit and run that left a bicyclist dead.

As KTSM 9 News has previously reported, El Paso Police continue to investigate a fatal hit and run crash that left a bicyclist dead. The crash occurred on Tuesday morning, Dec. 13. According to officials, at approximately midnight, 26-year-old Austin Brazda was riding his bicycle in the right southbound lane of 1300 George Dieter when he was hit by a vehicle that fled. The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital by Fire Medical Services; however, he died at the hospital as a result of his injuries.