Police are investigating a homicide along the 9100 block of Kernal in the Lower Valley on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police has now identified the man who was found dead at an apartment complex in El Paso’s Lower Valley on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Police say they responded to the San Montego Apartment complex located at 9133 Kernal Circle at around 4 p.m. Tuesday after a 911 call was placed.

Police say they discovered a damaged apartment door with Brian Valentin Almanza, 28, still inside the residence.

Preliminary investigation revealed the reporter went to Almanza’s residence when he was not responding to calls or texts. The individual then discovered Almanza and dialed 911.

Police say the Crimes Against Persons Unit has taken over the homicide investigation.

Investigators are asking for the community’s assistance regarding this incident. Anyone who has information on this incident should call police at the non-emergency number of 915-832-4400 or to remain anonymous, the public can call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477(TIPS) and be eligible for a cash reward.