Police discover neighbors siphoning gas from Juarez gas station

CUIDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (KTSM) – Chihuahua’s State Public Safety Commission discovered a hidden location siphoning gasoline from a nearby gas station.
Neighbors reported to police that people one the property were siphoning gasoline from a nearby Pemex facility, in the Colonia Polo Gamboa in South Juarez.
Our crew in Juarez said state police found several hoses leading from the property to the Pemex gasoline station. Administrators were alerted and employees removed the hoses.
No arrests have been reported.