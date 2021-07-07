Police discover neighbors siphoning gas from Juarez gas station

The PEMEX logotype on the tower of the drilling tower of La Muralla IV exploration oil rig, operated by Mexican company “Grupo R” and working for Mexico’s state-owned oil company PEMEX, in the Gulf of Mexico on August 30, 2013. The semisubmersible platform is able to drill to a depth of 10.000 meters in an enviroment such as the Gulf of Mexico. (OMAR TORRES/AFP via Getty Images)

CUIDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (KTSM) – Chihuahua’s State Public Safety Commission discovered a hidden location siphoning gasoline from a nearby gas station.

Neighbors reported to police that people one the property were siphoning gasoline from a nearby Pemex facility, in the Colonia Polo Gamboa in South Juarez.

Our crew in Juarez said state police found several hoses leading from the property to the Pemex gasoline station. Administrators were alerted and employees removed the hoses.

No arrests have been reported.