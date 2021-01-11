Police detective is EPPD’s first officer to die of COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 23-year veteran of the El Paso Police Department has died of COVID-19, according to Dist. 7 City Rep. Henry Rivera. He is the first officer in the department to pass away from the virus.

Detective Camerino Santiago passed away early Monday morning, according to the El Paso Police Department. Samaniego was assigned to Internal Affairs.

Rivera made the announcement in a Facebook post on Monday.

“I have just been notified of the passing of EPPD Detective Camerino Santiago #1896 due to COVID-19. Detective Santiago is the first active EPPD law enforcement officer to pass away due to this horrible virus,” Rivera wrote. “He was only 67 years old and a 24 year veteran of EPPD assigned to the Internal Affairs Division. Detective Santiago had recently submitted his retirement notice to end his career this month to spend more time with his grandchildren.

“Detective Santiago was my neighbor, friend and former colleague and I am heart broken by his passing. I join my brothers and sisters in blue in mourning this enormous loss to our community. Please join me in sending your thoughts and prayers to the family, friends and all loved ones of Detective Santiago as they navigate these difficult times,” Rivera wrote.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

