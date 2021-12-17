Police continue to search for witnesses in Downtown El Paso stabbing death

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Detectives from the El Paso Police Department’s (EPPD) Crimes Against Persons Unit continue to search for witnesses in the fatal stabbing at 715 North Stanton.

EPPD officials say 23-year-old Jonathon Michael Baclet has been arrested and charged with Murder. Police also identified the victim as 34-year-old Victor Iram Fernandez of Central El Paso.

EPPD officials say surveillance video captured at least two individuals that appear to be witnesses to the stabbing.

“Detectives are urging the two individuals captured on video, in addition to any other witness who has not yet talked to Detectives, to please come forward,” EPPD officials shared via a news release Friday.

Anyone with information on the identity of the two witnesses should call the Crimes Against Persons Unit at 915-212-4040.

Since statements are still pending from witnesses, the release of Baclet’s picture could hamper the investigation.

EPPD officials say that once the investigation permits, his booking photo will be made public

