EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD are asking for help in identifying the driver who was involved in a fatal hit and run, killing a 24-year-old man a year and a half ago in Northeast El Paso.

According to Crime Stoppers of El Paso, on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at approximately 2:34 a.m., 24-year-old Sergio Alberto Banda was reportedly walking on one of the southbound lanes on US 54, specifically the third lane of traffic. A car traveling on the third lane struck Banda and fled the scene. Banda left behind a wife and a 19-month-old daughter.

Investigators found evidence indicating the vehicle involved was a 2011 to 2019 Grey Nissan Versa. The front side of the vehicle should have damage including a missing driver’s side mirror. Anyone with information on this case should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online: www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.