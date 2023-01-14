EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD are asking for help in identifying a couple that fled the scene of a crash that left a man seriously injured in Central El Paso. This is the “Crime of the Week.”

Courtesy of Crime Stoppers of El Paso

On Sunday, Dec. 18, at approximately 2:18 a.m., a 35-year-old man was riding a red Yamaha Motorcycle westbound on the 2600 block of Montana. A man driving a pickup truck south on Rosewood entered the intersection in front of the motorcyclist and caused the crash. The truck is described to be a black Chevrolet Silverado crew cab.

According to officials, part of the truck’s front passenger fender was damaged in the crash and is missing. The driver is said to be a Hispanic male in his 30s with black hair combed back and was wearing a flannel shirt at the time of the incident. The passenger is a female with an older appearance, long black hair, and was wearing a long white coat at the time of the incident. The couple reportedly fled after a witness approached the scene of the collision. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

Anyone with any information on the identity of this couple should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS) or online: Crime Stoppers of El Paso. You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.